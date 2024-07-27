Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after buying an additional 233,377 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 958,793 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after buying an additional 1,894,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,178,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,854,000 after acquiring an additional 538,908 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $6.73 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.