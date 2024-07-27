Short Interest in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Declines By 37.3%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 91,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABVX. Guggenheim began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,414 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

