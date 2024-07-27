Short Interest in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Expands By 35.4%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,080,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ABSI opened at $4.48 on Friday. Absci has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Absci will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Absci news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Absci by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Absci by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Absci by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 869,131 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,822,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Absci by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 731,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 310,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABSI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Absci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

