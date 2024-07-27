Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Drops By 39.3%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.50% and a negative return on equity of 364.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.