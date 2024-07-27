Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Grows By 881.1%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 881.1% from the June 30th total of 496,400 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AGRI stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

