Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Drops By 88.5%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin Stock Performance

Shares of ASEKY stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Aisin has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Aisin had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Aisin will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.