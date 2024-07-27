Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Grows By 800.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $225.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.81. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $206.58 and a 1-year high of $304.22.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $3.6027 per share. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $2.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. ANTA Sports Products’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

