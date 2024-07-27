Short Interest in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Expands By 343.5%

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,400 shares, a growth of 343.5% from the June 30th total of 201,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Arteris

In other news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $25,433.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,125.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $71,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,042 shares in the company, valued at $517,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $25,433.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,125.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,075 shares of company stock worth $749,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 129,692 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 28.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIP opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $342.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.11. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

