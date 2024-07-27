Short Interest in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Expands By 343.5%

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,400 shares, a growth of 343.5% from the June 30th total of 201,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AIP
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Arteris
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 129,692 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 28.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.
Arteris Stock Performance
NASDAQ AIP opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $342.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.11. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
