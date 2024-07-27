Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Grows By 41.3%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,200 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 1,585,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,012,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

