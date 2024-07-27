Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Grows By 41.3%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,200 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 1,585,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,012,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Ascot Resources Price Performance
Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.69.
About Ascot Resources
