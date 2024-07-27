Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Increases By 201.0%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 201.0% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ASAZY opened at $14.71 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.