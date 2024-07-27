Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Expands By 1,111.1%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a growth of 1,111.1% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Beneficient Stock Performance
NASDAQ BENF opened at $3.59 on Friday. Beneficient has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $287.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.
Beneficient Company Profile
