Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Expands By 1,111.1%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a growth of 1,111.1% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Beneficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ BENF opened at $3.59 on Friday. Beneficient has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $287.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

