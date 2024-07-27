Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Grows By 904.3%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 904.3% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
CNTMF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.29.
Cansortium Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cansortium
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.