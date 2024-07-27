Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Grows By 904.3%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 904.3% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Cansortium Price Performance

CNTMF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Cansortium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.