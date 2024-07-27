Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Expands By 1,974.3%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 1,974.3% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

Shares of CKHUY opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

