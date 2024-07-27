Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Expands By 2,859.0%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, an increase of 2,859.0% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 31,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 757,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 83,206 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.80 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

