Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Grows By 3,379.5%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 3,379.5% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fanuc Stock Up 2.7 %

FANUY stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

