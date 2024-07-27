Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Increases By 696.0%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, a growth of 696.0% from the June 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.72 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
