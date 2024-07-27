Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Increases By 696.0%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, a growth of 696.0% from the June 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.72 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,192,000 after acquiring an additional 762,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after buying an additional 1,314,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,466,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,574,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,697,000 after acquiring an additional 76,853 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

