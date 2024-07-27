Short Interest in Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Expands By 4,300.0%

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fortescue Price Performance

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Fortescue has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

