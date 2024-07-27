Short Interest in GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Rises By 1,628.6%

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 1,628.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $28.32.
