Short Interest in GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Rises By 1,628.6%

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 1,628.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

