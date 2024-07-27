Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Increases By 2,353.7%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 2,353.7% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 334,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenlane stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Greenlane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.77. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

