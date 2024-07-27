Short Interest in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Expands By 700.0%

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EVMT opened at $15.38 on Friday. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 4.23% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

