Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Increases By 97.8%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,600 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the June 30th total of 459,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AAXJ opened at $71.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
