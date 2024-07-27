Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Increases By 97.8%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,600 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the June 30th total of 459,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of AAXJ opened at $71.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,523,000 after acquiring an additional 164,310 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,422,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,999,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

