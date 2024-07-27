Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Declines By 56.2%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the June 30th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

