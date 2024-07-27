Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Grows By 31.9%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Venture Price Performance

Venture stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Venture has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

