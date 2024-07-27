Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Grows By 31.9%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Venture Price Performance
Venture stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Venture has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.
About Venture
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Venture
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.