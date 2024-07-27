Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Rises By 150.0%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Wendel Stock Performance
WNDLF opened at $89.96 on Friday. Wendel has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03.
About Wendel
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wendel
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.