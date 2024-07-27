Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Rises By 150.0%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

WNDLF opened at $89.96 on Friday. Wendel has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare, and industrial technology.

