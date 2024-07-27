Short Interest in Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Rises By 600.0%

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Workspace Group Price Performance

WKPPF stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

