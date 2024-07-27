Short Interest in XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Declines By 86.0%

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the June 30th total of 338,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBP Europe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XBP Europe stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,601,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,990,000. XBP Europe makes up approximately 7.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 80.22% of XBP Europe at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

XBP Europe Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ XBP opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. XBP Europe has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe ( NASDAQ:XBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter.

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

