Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Expands By 175.0%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMA stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

