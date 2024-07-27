Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,780,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Signet Jewelers worth $478,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $1,504,706.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,109.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $1,504,706.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,919 over the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SIG opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

