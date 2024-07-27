Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-($0.30) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $160-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.84 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.300–0.100 EPS.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $120.32 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $154.91. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.