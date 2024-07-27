Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $3.72

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.55. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 516,676 shares traded.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $653.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 693,952 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,916 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 994,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.