SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Hits $681.93 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $681.93 million and $2.11 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,082.19 or 0.99960830 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00071471 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63233039 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,239,261.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

