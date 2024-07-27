Sippican Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $425.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.34. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.53.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

