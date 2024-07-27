SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,279.9% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 54.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $145.50 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.09.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

