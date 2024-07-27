Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $72.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 918,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,747,488 shares.The stock last traded at $64.43 and had previously closed at $63.71.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

