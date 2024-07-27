SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,066 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SLM worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SLM by 1,373.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

