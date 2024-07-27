SLM Co. (SLMBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.85 on September 16th

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 1.8467 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $7.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

SLM has increased its dividend by an average of 39.9% annually over the last three years.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. SLM has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

