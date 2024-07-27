Soleil Boughton Sells 2,335 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $47,377.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,554.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $47,353.80.

On Thursday, May 30th, Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,664,656.85.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66.

On Monday, May 20th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $98,349.15.

On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $30,861.99.

On Monday, April 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $31,437.68.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $21.78 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

