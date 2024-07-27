SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Down 0.6%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 63,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 273,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Get SOS alerts:

SOS Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SOS by 82.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.