South Street Advisors LLC Has $20.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,012.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

