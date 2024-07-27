Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Shares Up 2.6%

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 10,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 85,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

Southern Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.92. The company has a market capitalization of £16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets comprising Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, covering an area of approximately 38,000 acres located in Mississippi.

