Spiros Maliagros Sells 5,769 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $28,037.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $9,018.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $8,895.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $25,902.81.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $27,345.06.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $71,235.36.

AlTi Global Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ALTI opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.71. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AlTi Global by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

