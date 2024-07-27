Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.49. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 1,179,239 shares.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $8,923,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,562,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 693,988 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 315.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 570,002 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $3,700,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,470,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.