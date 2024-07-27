Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Squarespace by 25.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Squarespace by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Squarespace by 13.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,469,663.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782,571.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $344,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,552.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,469,663.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,782,571.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,102 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

SQSP opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -878.60, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $44.29.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

