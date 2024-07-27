SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) & Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Financial Survey

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) and SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and SR Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 19.16% 10.08% 1.09% SR Bancorp N/A -4.55% -0.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Home Bancorp and SR Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Home Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.75%. Given Home Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than SR Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bancorp and SR Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $178.30 million 2.07 $40.24 million $4.74 9.58 SR Bancorp $26.52 million 3.52 N/A N/A N/A

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers credit cards and online banking services. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

