S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 60,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 164,750 shares.The stock last traded at $45.32 and had previously closed at $43.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.81.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $9,055,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 204,281 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

