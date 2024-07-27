Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shares Up 6.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $95.60 and last traded at $95.57. 326,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,399,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $133,952,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

