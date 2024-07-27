Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on January 15th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.9%.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

