State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 25,954 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Northwest Bancshares worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 302,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 111,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 79.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $42,580.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $42,580.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas M. Schosser bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,347 shares in the company, valued at $657,663.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,114 shares of company stock valued at $156,179. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NWBI stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

