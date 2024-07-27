State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

