State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Huron Consulting Group worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,318. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

